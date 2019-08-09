The world’s first star-transgender reality show found hanged: suspected murder (photo)
Mexican model Miriam Rivera, which is called the world’s first famous transgender reality show, was found dead at his home in Hermosillo (Mexico) under mysterious circumstances. 38-year-old Miriam found hanged. Her husband, Daniel Cuervo, residing in new York, convinced that his wife has been murdered and tried to make her death look like suicide.
According to Cuervo, Rivera has displeased some influential people, refusing to become a prostitute, and that was against human trafficking. He says he talked to called him from Mexico to the U.S. his wife by phone on the day of her death. She complained of feeling ill and what with the vomiting she’s running out of blood. The husband advised her to go to the hospital. From the hospital, before heading home, she called him again. And it was their last conversation. On the same day, Miriam did not. While Cuervo was considered to come to Mexico, the body is already cremated. The autopsy, according to Daily Mail, it has not been done. And when he tried to arrange his wife’s funeral, he called unknown and said: “do Not try to return to Mexico, or we’ll kill you too”.
Murder suspect also a close friend of Miriam Janet Ortoft. According to her, the model had plans for the future and was not going to commit suicide.
The model was a star of British television shows “there’s something about Miriam”, published on the air in 2004. In his story, the girl courted by six men, until recently did not guess that she is a transgender. In the end, the winner of the show, who was selected by Miriam, took the producers to court.
Later on Miriam also participated in the filming of the Australian version of the popular reality show “Big brother.”
Born a boy Rivera with four years dreamed of becoming a girl. In that time, her three brothers loved basketball, she preferred Barbie dolls. From the age of 12 she began taking hormones. At age 14 she ran away from home and went to work in a strip club. Miriam worked as a model — including for adult magazines and also starred in a pornographic video.
Miriam with her husband
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter