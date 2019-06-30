The world’s largest airport built in Beijing
In Beijing completed the construction of the world’s largest international airport, “Daxing”, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to the powers of the city.
According to the project Manager Li Jianhua, it is not just air Harbor, and China’s largest transportation hub. In its construction invested about 400 billion yuan (60 billion dollars).
The commissioning of the airport is scheduled for September 30 – the eve of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, the project is under the personal attention of the President of the country XI Jinping.
“Daxing” is located in the South of Beijing, 46 miles from the city centre. The new airport will have four runways, the year he will be able to take up to 620 thousand flights. It is expected that its capacity in 2025 will reach 72 million. By 2025, the airport will be able to handle up to two million tons of cargo per year.
Roof “Dasina” already recognized as the largest in the world. Its area is equal to 25 standard football fields. The airport has set another record – the world’s largest private building without any structural seams.
Earlier it was reported that the airport will be built at the cosmodrome “East”. The cost of the project is 26.5 billion. Aerogear will be able to receive Russian and foreign airplanes, including superheavy, and returned to the stage reusable launch vehicles, starting with “East”. Start of construction is planned for 2023 and be completed in 2029.