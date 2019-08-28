The world’s largest burial of victims of ritual murders: in Peru found the remains of 227 children (photo)
On the North coast of Peru, near the town of Huanchaco, archaeologists have discovered the largest known in the world burial of child victims of ritual killings. Found the remains of 227 children aged four to 14, who were both sacrificed by the priests of the CIMA — a highly developed pre-Columbian culture that existed from about 1250 to 1470 years, after which the Chimu were conquered by the Incas.
According to Daily Mail, it is assumed that in this way the priests wanted to appease the gods to send good weather. There is evidence that at that time the region has seen severe flooding caused by natural phenomenon El niño temperature fluctuations of surface water in the Equatorial Pacific ocean that influence climate. So, in 2017, triggered by the El Nino floods and landslides destroyed thousands of homes and claimed the lives of 162 people.
