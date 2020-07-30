The world’s largest oil producers report record losses
The collapse of world oil prices in March-April, and the epidemic of the coronavirus has aratilis on the results of the largest companies in the oil and gas sector
The total loss of the French and Dutch in January-June amounted to $26,48 billion, compared with a profit of $to 14.77 billion in the same period a year earlier.
British-Dutch oil Corporation Royal Dutch Shell in January to June a net loss of $18,15 billion, compared with profit of $8.9 billion for the first half of 2019. This is stated in the exchange’s published report of the company.
Revenue, including income from joint ventures decreased by 2.8 times, to $32,491 billion Extraction of raw materials declined 5.6%, to 3.38 million barrels per day in terms of oil equivalent.
In turn, the French oil group Total reported on the exchange on a net loss of $8,33 billion, compared with a profit of $5,87 billion in January-June 2019.
Total revenue fell 32 percent to $69,6 billion While the volume of oil and gas production rose 0.5%, to 2.96 million barrels per day of oil equivalent.
As reported, American aerospace Corporation Boeing on the second quarter of 2020, a net loss of $2.4 billion.
korrespondent.net