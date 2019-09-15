The world’s oldest mother was in intensive care after her husband, their twins were born 10…
As previously reported “FACTS”, a resident of India, Aramati Mangamma became the world’s oldest mother, setting an absolute record. September 5 at the age of 74, she gave birth to twins. The girls were conceived using IVF.
Indian woman and her 80-year-old husband Raja RAO who unsuccessfully tried to have children for 57 years, had to talk to the press, stating that they feel “happiest couple on Earth.” And on the question of journalists what would happen if him and his wife something was going to happen, the farmer replied, “all in God’s hands” and “what will be will be”.
The next day after the appearance of her daughter in the light of RAO was in intensive care. According to one of his had a stroke, others a heart attack.
Now it became known that after her husband in the ICU was and Aramati. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the elderly woman diagnosed with a heart attack. In intensive care she, as it turned out, is already more than a week.
The doctors do not undertake to do forecasts in respect of both spouses.
Meanwhile this situation has caused in the country and abroad heated debates about whether is it ethical on the part of physicians that use modern methods, to help parents become elderly.
See also: 50-year-old grandmother became the oldest mother of cybernetic in British history.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter