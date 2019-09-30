The world’s oldest surrogate mother who bears children for money, is expecting their 16th child…
52-year-old British resident of Colchester in the County of Essex, which is called the world’s oldest surrogate mother who bears children for money, is preparing to get pregnant for the 16th child. Carole Horlock, who is busy in the field of surrogacy for 25 years, had to obtain special permission of the ethics Commission because of her age and the number of bred her babies.
Carol who has two adult daughters, receives for each of their “commercial” pregnancy to an average of 18 $ 500. She says she’s doing a good thing, as many families are not able would be to have children without the services of surrogate mothers.
Horlock gave birth to eight different couples for 13 times — including twins and triplets. Twice she had a caesarean section.
Carol is confident that it will be able to bear another child. IVF will pay future biological parents, she will be held next month.
Last time, as writes the newspaper The Sun, a British woman gave birth in April 2013 at the age of 47 years (it was given its native daughters, her 15th birth). The doctor then told her that it is time to give your body a rest. And that she could put their lives at risk in the event of another pregnancy. However, a woman willing to take the risk.
“I was almost ready to retire, but saw the headline in the newspaper that the grandmother at the age of 50 became a surrogate mother to her grandchildren-twins. And then I learned about 62-year-old surrogate mother After that, she decided to try… the Only difference is that the woman gave birth to their relatives, and I give birth for the money.” says the Briton, who first became a surrogate mother in 1995 at 27 years of age.
Carol gave birth to triplets in 2008
The world’s oldest out of all surrogate mothers is Anastasia Onto from Greece, in 2016 at the age of 67 years, gave birth to a girl for her 43-year-old daughter Constantina.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter