The world’s oldest tortoise died at the age of 344 years in the Palace
October 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Nigeria, in the Palace of the ruler of the city of Ogbomosho, after a short illness died the oldest in Africa and is believed to be a worldwide turtle. The animal that is called Alagba was 334 years.
It was believed that Alagba endowed with the gift of healing arts. It is often visited by tourists. In the Palace of the ruler of Ogbomosho she had two of his servants to feed her and provide care. Alagba survived several Nigerian monarchs.
As the edition of All Africa, the remains of the turtle-UAE will be embalmed and preserved as a historical heritage.
