“The worms out of the earth”: Putin criticized for talking about wind turbines
Speaking at the summit on trade and industrialization GMIS-2019, which is held in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who in recent years often criticized in social networks, stated that phasing out nuclear power in favor of alternative sources is an attempt “to clothe in skins and move to caves”.
Speaking about the abandonment of traditional sources of energy, the master of the Kremlin claims that people will be uncomfortable to live on the planet, “ostavlenii palisade windmills and covered with several layers of solar panels.” According to him, from wind turbines killing birds and get out from the earth worms.
Putin’s speech and his knowledge about energy sector has stirred up the social network.
The political analyst Alexei holomuzki in his Telegram channel writes: “the Cave state a cave world … Even Saudi monarchs are sitting on oceans of oil, and develop renewable energy! Meanwhile, Putin is sincere in his rejection and suspicion: it is not so much scoop as irresistible gebistsko school of suspicion to all behind the iron curtain. And in the brain — the abyss in the Paleolithic, and the country is the gap in the Paleolithic”.
Twitter blogger Vіtаuskаs after the speech, Putin congratulated the Russians “with the next breakthrough and breakthrough” and posted a video of the epic speech of the head of the Kremlin and the strange reaction to his words.
“Bald mummy stuck in the middle ages. Bladeless wind turbines on the effect of the vortex paths of a Pocket, for example. Don’t even try to explain the fabulous imbecile what it is”, — he wrote.
With another jerk and break you, Russians! Putin about the abandonment of traditional sources of energy.
Bald mummy stuck in the middle ages. Bladeless wind turbines on the effect of the vortex paths of a Pocket, for example. Don’t even try to explain the fabulous imbecile what it is pic.twitter.com/NT9Z2bJDke
— Vіtаuskаs (@Vitauskas_A) July 9, 2019
Under the post appeared these comments:
“Putin thinks of the worm… Apparently, the age involves catching carp and roach on maggots”.
“You are on the inspired faces in the audience view! Mass hypnosis”.
“Worms really sorry. Mol — well done: its not throw!”
“Yes it important that oil and gas he bought. Already do not care what the de*Il a he looks.”
We will remind, at the gala dinner with the participants of the G20 summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared with his mug, which caused an active discussion not only in social networks but also in the Western press.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter