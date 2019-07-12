The worst flooding in the United States: disaster victims were a pregnant woman and a child (video)
In the last two weeks in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania has fallen over 100 mm of rain, which caused flash floods and landslides. This writes Floodlist.
The one person inside the car has been successfully rescued…@69News pic.twitter.com/6jJJ2zne1s
— Irene Snyder (@IreneSnyderTV) 11 Jul 2019
In particular, it is reported that in the town of Douglas Berks County 2 people died. A pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son found dead in their car after she was swept away by raging torrents of water.
Serious flooding tonight in eastern #Berks Co and northern #Montgomery Co. @69News at 10 & 10:30. SEND YOUR PICS to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/DmtvJnADvy
— Rob Vaughn (@RobVaughnNews) 11 Jul 2019
Seriously injured Berks County and Montgomery, where the water left many of the streets and roads.
And it keeps getting worse…@69News https://t.co/clXvkNgXQJ pic.twitter.com/95t3jCAlKf
— Irene Snyder (@IreneSnyderTV) 11 Jul 2019
The city authorities O’hara of Allegheny County issued an emergency Declaration calling on all residents to leave low-lying areas.
Was just allowed closer to the scene @69News https://t.co/j2Naxp7hah pic.twitter.com/Nl9UW3lbot
— Irene Snyder (@IreneSnyderTV) 11 Jul 2019
Recall that residents of several us States on the Gulf coast are preparing for possible floods due to the approaching tropical storm “Barry”. Heavy rains this week caused the flood in New Orleans, Louisiana.
This is from Pottstown earlier. High st and college st. That’s the top of a car just to the left of the closest street light pic.twitter.com/783NIh0Slo
— PhillyWx.com (@phillywx) July 12, 2019.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the US capital Washington and other cities on the East coast was hit by torrential rain, which affected the White house.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter