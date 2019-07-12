The worst flooding in the United States: disaster victims were a pregnant woman and a child (video)

In the last two weeks in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania has fallen over 100 mm of rain, which caused flash floods and landslides. This writes Floodlist.

In particular, it is reported that in the town of Douglas Berks County 2 people died. A pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son found dead in their car after she was swept away by raging torrents of water.

Seriously injured Berks County and Montgomery, where the water left many of the streets and roads.

The city authorities O’hara of Allegheny County issued an emergency Declaration calling on all residents to leave low-lying areas.

Recall that residents of several us States on the Gulf coast are preparing for possible floods due to the approaching tropical storm “Barry”. Heavy rains this week caused the flood in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the US capital Washington and other cities on the East coast was hit by torrential rain, which affected the White house.

