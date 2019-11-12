The worst men among the signs of the Zodiac
They are good people, but not for a peaceful marriage. With these guys it is difficult to find family happiness!
Cancer
To live with her husband-the Cancer is quite difficult, despite the fact that the representatives of this Zodiac sign are considered that produce heat.
People born under this sign can be divided into two groups. The first group includes men who love your home but are in constant tension all the time complain are the real pedants.
The second group is represented by the passive, lazy and inert men who marry for their own benefit – to get easy money or a good position in society.
Of course, Cancers can be very interesting and nice people, but just in case, if they want to.
On the other hand, any man with Cancer, whatever type it may belong, holds in his house much longer than all the other men. He has a traditional attitude to home and family, and often he is a family man.
Although male Cancer loves his wife and children, in fact, never entirely satisfied: he always finds something to complain about.
These people differ in sensitivity, therefore, constantly looking for new ways of sexual stimulation. In General, if all their desires under the roof of a house come true, they become just supermercati. But, believe me, very difficult.
Scorpio
Achieving harmony in marriage and success in life is the most difficult task for the man-Scorpion. This is possible only if his wife agrees to a life in the shadows and begins to blindly follow him in his path.
Scorpios just do not tolerate dominating women. They are adherents of a classical building, installing in the home and other aspects of social interaction with their tyrannical orders. Love his reactions are so intense and extreme that sometimes it even shows open aggression.
Representatives of this sign have not so many chances to create a happy family. First, they are often highly successful in their careers. Love for hard work allows them to fully provide financially himself, his wife and children, whom he loves. They are great owners and very jealous people.
In fact, no matter how many loving and caring Scorpio would be received, he will always find reasons to doubt. Somewhere deep inside himself, he feels for the family of the strongest feelings, but will never learn to Express them truly.
Because of his selfish love of life of the people around them sometimes turns into a living hell. His strong desire to need the same deep satisfaction.
Sagittarius
This type of man needs to be wise and tactful woman, but he’s notoriously picky and tend to focus on errors and negative sides of a partner.
Sagittarius certainly was not “born” for a classic marriage, as his interests are too broad. Male-Sagittarius is renowned for its humane nature, so it constantly takes part in volunteer projects and in solving practical problems of the community within which he lives. In all respects Sagittarius is a public person. This spouting ideas of nature, which is often not interested in their own lives.
Along with the change of interests, he can change the attitude to that person before showed sympathy. The personal factor here is not critical, just Sagittarius sees love and life as part of the big sports games.
To his marriage have been successful, his wife must be open-minded and be a bright personality, even if it does not correspond to its nature. To continue to follow Archer and to please his interests, she needs to be a real artist.
To live with these people is not so difficult if in no way to limit. They have a passion for sports and adventure. It’s a fun, interesting people who are experiencing love as a true happiness. All their feelings and desires designed for fast and complete satisfaction.