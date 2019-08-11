The wreckage of the passenger plane fell from the sky onto the people of Rome (photo)
Saturday, August 10, residents of Rome fell from the sky pieces of metal with a length of 5-10 cm. They struck the roofs of houses and windshields of cars. It is reported about one affected. People received a slight injury. The incident occurred on the sacred Isle (Isola Sacra) in the region of Lazio.
According to the newspaper Corriere Della Sera, it turned out that it was the wreckage of the plane! More specifically, with a height of around 400 meters on the Italian capital fell to pieces one of the engines of the Boeing 787, owned by the airline Norwegian. The ship departed from Rome’s Fiumicino airport, named after Leonardo Da Vinci, taking a course on Los Angeles. On Board were 298 passengers.
Here are the pieces of metal falling on the roofs of the houses and cars of the Romans
However, the aircraft immediately after takeoff had problems with one of engines. The reason is not yet established. The commander of the crew requested permission for an emergency landing. The result is the Boeing landed safely at Fiumicino at 16:20 local time. Anybody from passengers has not suffered. The crew managed to land a plane with one working engine.
Many machines were broken windshield
But this incident had not been exhausted. Angry Romans demanding a thorough investigation. They believe that the lives of dozens of people was jeopardized. The debris could fall on the centre of the Eternal city, on the crowded beaches. And then not know what would have happened.
The authorities of the district of Fiumicino, Lazio and now require from the city authorities to revise the permit for the flight of aircraft over the Roman quarters. According to them, Saturday’s incident has proved the danger of such routes. This requirement can complicate the operation of the airport Leonardo Da Vinci.
The investigation deals with the National Agency of safety of the Italian ANSV. While it is established that Boeing, which fell the engine is operated for five and a half years. For a plane this small period.
