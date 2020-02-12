The wrestler laid three opponents diving off the 2nd floor of the shopping center to the platform (video)
Wrestler PJ hawks has made a new trick that no one had ever been performed.
Note, the stunt was very risky. American from the second floor at the Mall jumped three opponents who at that time was busy on the apron of the ring and laid all.
Wrestler signed the video: “we Know that the hawks (Hawkes, approx. LB.ua) flying, they just didn’t tell you that it was from the second floor of the shopping center.”
