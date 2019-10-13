The writers did not like the character Ian Somerhalder in the TV series “the vampire Diaries”
The writers admitted that they didn’t love Damon Salvatore, a character in Ian Somerhalder in the TV series “the vampire Diaries”. According to them, they tried to underestimate his popularity, for coming up with his controversial story actions.
One of the main characters in the TV series “the vampire Diaries” was the character of Ian Somerhalder. Damon Salvatore was a big army of fans, mainly consisting of the fair sex. As it became known, the creators of the serial movie was not happy about this and therefore tried in every way to prevent the growth of fans of the character. According to them, they specifically wrote for him the scene, which is characterized by cruelty, by the standards of the project, suggesting that such a negative character would alienate the audience, but this did not happen.
At some point, they even invented the scene in which he kills Elena’s brother, and that was to set the audience against the hero, but in fact this did not happen. Finally, as their attempts to give the role of Ian Somerhalder negative color writers left, when transferred on the bright side, said Kevin Williamson, one of the authors of the story of the mystical series.