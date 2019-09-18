The writers ‘Game of thrones’, Stephen fry and more than 70 international public figures signed a letter against political repression in Russia (PHOTO)

77 public figures, including the writers of the series “Game of thrones” David Benioff and Daniel Weiss, actor and writer Stephen fry, Nobel prize winner Hertha Muller, former presidents of Ireland, Lithuania and Bulgaria have signed an open letter against political repression in Russia. The petition was initiated by a Group of civil society created by the ex-head of YUKOS businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, The Moscow Times writes

The authors of the letter and its signatories called themselves citizens of the free world and expressed concern about the situation in Moscow and other Russian cities. The letter says that the protesters only demanded from the authorities “rights that we, citizens of the free world taken for granted”. The letter also States that on the background of political repression, the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to gain legitimacy in the free world, “where his corrupt representatives keep their money” and own property. The authors demand to stop criminal prosecution of activists involved in peaceful protests and to prosecute the policemen unnecessarily used force on these shares.

Previously on the portal of “Pravmir” published an open letter in which the priests of the Russian Orthodox Church spoke out in defense of defendants in the “Moscow business”. They are asked to review judicial decisions and prison terms, stressing that the convictions of the defendants in the “Moscow business” is more like “the intimidation of citizens of Russia”. The clergy also reminded of the punishment for perjury.

In response, the Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department for Church and society and the media of the Moscow Patriarchate Vakhtang Kipshidze, called the drafting of documents in which “strangely jumbled political rhetoric, and sacred texts”, by useless, advising priests not indifferent “to raise funds for a knowledgeable lawyer that could really help.”

On the evening of 16 September, the final bows in performances of the Moscow art theatre. Anton Chekhov, the Theatre center “na Strastnom”, Another theater “Satyricon” ended with speeches in support of the actor Pavel Ustinov, who received 3.5 years of prison for the fact that during his detention regardez dislocated my shoulder. Ustinov himself said that he was not going to participate in the rally and just waiting for a friend near the venue.

Actor Alexander PAL was created in the portal Change.org a petition demanding the release of Ustinov, which was signed by more than 80 thousand people. For Ustinov publicly rebuked by many Russian artists. In addition, editors-in-chief of “echo of Moscow”, “Novaya Gazeta” and “Rain” appealed to the Prosecutor General of Russia Yuri Chaika appeal to reconsider the sentence is the actor.