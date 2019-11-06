The Yemeni government signed a peace agreement with the separatists (PHOTO)

The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al Saud on Tuesday announced the conclusion of a peace agreement between the government of Yemen and the separatists from the southern transitional Council, reports Al Jazeera.

The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia believes that this is an important step towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Yemen that has lasted for four years.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed, but sources in the channel indicate that it is preparing the ground for changes in the government of Yemen. It will include in equal measure as the President’s supporters and representatives of rebel groups. Similarly, the ministries of defense and internal Affairs will join the armed units of the separatists, who will continue to obey the government.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh, reports “Interfax”. The UN special envoy on Yemen Martin Griffiths congratulated the parties for an agreement that gives the chance for a speedy peaceful settlement of the political crisis in Yemen.

And the commander of the southern militia of the Houthis, Modhar al-Omari called the incident a “great historical event”.

We will remind, civil war in Yemen began in 2014, when Houthi rebels (Shiite) made against the government. In 2015, to help Yemeni President Abd-rabbu Mansour Hadi came the coalition of Arab States, which included, in particular, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Huthis began to support Iran.

In may 2018, the Office of the UN high Commissioner for human rights reported that in the spring of 2015 in Yemen killed nearly 6.4 thousand civilians, more than 10 thousand were injured, most of those killed were victims of the attacks of the Arab coalition. The experts also came to the conclusion that in the civil war-torn Yemen for more than three years died from hunger 85 thousand children, wrote the Agency Ideologs.

Millions of people were on the verge of starvation. The situation in Yemen has become the largest humanitarian disaster in the world in recent years.

The political situation in Yemen continued to thicken. Began the split within the coalition of Arab States and its allies. In the beginning of the intervention on the side of Yemeni government fought the separatists in the South of the country. However, in April 2017 the President of Yemen has sent in the resignation of the Governor of Aden Aydarus al-Zubaidi, suspecting him of disloyalty. This led to mass protests, and then to the South forming a transitional Council, chaired by al-Zubaidi. His supporters have stated their intention “to restore the South state,” which refers to the South the Republic of Yemen, which existed from 1967 until 1990. The separatists supported the UAE and Saudi Arabia remained at the side of the government of Yemen.

In 2019 politicians started talking about the fact that the situation in Yemen could have unpredictable consequences for the entire global economy. According to the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, if leading powers fail to contain Iran, which is providing military support to the Houthis, “we will see a further escalation”, and “oil prices will rise is unthinkable”.

These words came after the night of 14 September 18 drones and missiles family was attacked by enterprises of the Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco in the East of the country. Was attacked the world’s largest oil refinery near the town of Abqaiq, where many Western experts, as well as refineries in the area Juris, which is the second largest oil field in the Kingdom. After the attacks on them broke out a large fire.

Responsibility for the attack took the rebels from Yemeni movement “Ansar Allah” (Houthis). They promised to continue attacks on a much larger scale, while Saudi Arabia will not stop military action in Yemen.

Riyadh acknowledged that “the explosions resulted in the termination of the supply of crude oil in the amount of 5.7 million barrels, which corresponds to about 50% of the production of the company.” The incident led to a sharp, almost 20% jump in oil prices.

In response to threatening statements and accusations from the US and Saudi Arabia, Tehran has threatened that any attack on Iran will lead to a full-scale war.