The young American showed the mother, who is seen as his girlfriend (photo)
An American resident of the city of Los Angeles (California), published in Facebook photos of his “young” mother and shared the secrets of her appearance. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to The Sun.
It is reported that Jonathan Nguyen admitted that people often take his mother for a sister or sweetheart.
“That’s great when your mother is Asian so young looking, — tells 22-year-old man. — While it does not start on your peers”.
Publication, with pictures of Nguyen and his mother caused a wave of admiration among the users of the network. The post gathered more than 14 thousand likes and about eight thousand comments.
“Damn, I thought, “What a beautiful pair of””, — wrote one user. “Wow, how beautiful she is. I decided that this is your girlfriend”confessed the other. Other commentators asked the author of the post to reveal the secrets of youth to his mother: “She looks like your sister, what’s her secret?”.
Nguyen replied that every day she goes in for sports and trying to eat less thermally processed foods replacing them with fruits. The man refused to give the age of his mother, only specifying that she is over 40. “Her secret is not in age, but in nutrition and training”, — he explained.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Australian model Donna Omani told how she manages at 53 to keep a trim figure without plastic surgery. The woman regularly visits the gym, but tries to workout does not become routine. The last time Oman goes to Boxing lessons. According to her, when she didn’t have time for the gym, it allocates at least half an hour a day for a walk.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter