‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Gets A Break
Elsewhere, Phyllis and Adam talked, and he admitted that Chloe shot him. Then, Adam asked Phyllis to hack into Nate’s (Sean Dominic) tablet that Adam stole. Phyllis was shocked that Adam wanted Victor’s medical records, and she reminded him that Victor is Summer’s (Hunter King) grandfather. Not surprisingly, Phyllis needed to know what was in the whole thing for her, so Adam offered her a partnership. They agreed to move forward because it would be fun. Of course, Nate had suspicions that Adam stole his tablet, and he let Abby know.
View this post on Instagram
Before you see the stunning bride on her big day, check out some #YR Wedding #OOTDs! Whose is your favorite? ????
Loading…
Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) got the go-ahead to take over at Jabot from Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland). They were happy to see him take the reins in Jack’s (Peter Bergman) absence. Kyle also called Summer in to talk to him. He wanted to know how she felt about him being her boss. Instead of providing him a straight answer, Summer asked Kyle how his new wife, Lola (Sasha Calle) felt about the whole situation.
Kyle confessed that Summer gained significant points with Lola for her behavior at their wedding. Ultimately, they agreed to work together in a drama-free manner and got right to business with brainstorming. Summer and Kyle cooked up so many good ideas together that she actually ended up blowing off Theo (Tyler Johnson) to spend more time at work with Kyle.