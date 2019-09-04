‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Adam Goes Way Too Far
Meanwhile, Adam will cross a line. Using Nate’s tablet, Adam learns about his father’s medications. He decides to double Victor’s dosage, which, of course, will also dramatically increase the side effects of the treatments. Victor is already struggling with his memory at some points, and he even considered stopping treatment altogether because of the issues, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) talked him into continuing so that they will have many more years to enjoy each other.
No matter what the cost, Adam is determined to make his father pay for all the things that have happened. Victor is on a collision course with health trouble, or is he? The Inquisitr reported that The Mustache is always several steps ahead of everyone else, so he may be aware of what his son is plotting.
View this post on Instagram
Send some love to Billy by leaving him a ❤️ in the comments below. #YR
Loading…
Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will take a risk. They just got their lives back in Genoa City, but Chloe feels duty-bound to help Billy (Jason Thompson) since his mental health issues are driven by their late daughter, Delia. Kevin clearly does not think Chloe’s plan is a good one, especially since Billy has missing time and clearly needs professional help. However, Chloe feels she can provide him with the type of support he needs because she’s Delia’s mom and has suffered the same loss. Kevin will reluctantly agree to help Chloe with Billy because he does not see much of an alternative at this point since they’ve kidnapped him.