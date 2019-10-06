The young Austrian out of jealousy shot a family of five at the resort (PHOTO)

Male 25 years old killed five people at a popular Austrian ski resort of kitzbühel (province of Tyrol). About it as transfers TASS. said on Sunday the head of the criminal police of the Tyrol, Walter Pupp at a press conference.

A local resident on Sunday morning came to the house of his ex-girlfriend. There he shot his ex-girlfriend, her parents, brother and her new young man.

After the murder the man surrendered to the police. He seized the gun. The murderer confessed to the crime.

Earlier, local media quoted the police reported that the killer was a teenager. –