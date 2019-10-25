The young goalkeeper, “Rennes” has established record achievement of the Europa League (video)
Pepe Beaune
In group E of the Europa League in the third round of the Rennes took the Romanian CFR Cluj and lost 0:1.
The match was full of turmoil.
It all started with the removal of the 5th minute the goalkeeper of Edouard Mendy, interrupted the wrestling threat breakthrough of the Romanian striker.
Note that the French club suffered a double punishment – Edouard replaced in goal by Pepe Beaune failed to reflect the impact of Ciprian DEAC from the free kick – 0:1.
Add that Bonn became the youngest goalkeeper in the history of the Europa League. At the time of the match Pepe was 16 years and 254 days.
Also, to Beaune this match was the debut t-shirt “Rennes”.
As regards the progress of the match in the 46th minute of the French club is left at all half red card saw a Eduardo Kamwenge.
In the 82nd minute, the referee showed another red card, this time the player “Cluj” MATEO Sushico.
After losing to Romanians “Rennes” continues to close the group a Quartet with only 1 point.
“Cluj” has leader – Scottish Celtic, the teams are separated by 1 point.
Match review Rennes and Cluj on the official site of UEFA.