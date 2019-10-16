The young husband of Lolita Milavskaya year kept a mistress on his wife’s money
44-year-old Dmitry Ivanov, who recently split with his wife Lolita, a year kept a mistress for her money.
About it journalists were told by a friend of the singer. He noted that new passion of Dmitry, a 40-year-old beautician from Belarus Olga Kulieva, accustomed to the good life, and Ivanov himself was not destitute, but earned a penny.
Together with his mistress, he went on an expensive car, often go to the resorts, dined at fancy restaurants and buying gifts.
It lasted almost a year. Ivanov told his wife that goes in a squash tournament, and he amused himself with his mistress.
After learning about the affair, IBA has decided not to forgive my husband, although previously it was going to take it back.
Now, they say, Lolita has a new lover, whom she’ll represent everyone.
Recall that after she and her husband split Lolita lost a lot of weight.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter