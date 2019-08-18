The young singer Veronika Kovalenko presented a song about teenage love
The track “skin” was created a year ago
Young Ukrainian singer Veronika Kovalenko immediately began work on a new track, but the first results did not suit her — all Studio sessions were held with different emotions and promise. The song was decided to present only with the advent of the third embodiment.
According to Veronica, the song “skin” is about the emotions and feelings experienced by a teenager in connection with the first love and first kiss.
Veronika Kovalenko — On the skin
“All my songs I write exclusively about their experiences. This one was about first love. Each this your experience, and love can be non-reciprocal. But you need to keep in memory that strange feeling that causes goosebumps, and from which the world is perceived as if in a dance,” says the young artist.
Traditionally the author of the words and music came from Veronica, and over soundproduction worked Taiga Ivan, Igor Varnavsky Vlad Zelensky.
The track is available for streaming on digital platforms.