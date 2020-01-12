The young Ukrainian figure skaters have won three medals of the international tournament in Poland (photos)
Elizaveta Semenova and Ivan Kachur
The young Ukrainian figure skaters have won three medals of the international tournament Mentor Torun Cup 2020, which ended in the Polish city of Torun.
According to the Ukrainian Federation of figure skating, sports dances on ice in the category Basic Novice “gold” was won by the Duo of Elizaveta Semenova and Ivan Kachur, who showed the best result among the ten couples participating. Three performances of figure skaters got from the judges 48.70 points.
In the category Intermediate Novice silver medal was won by Irina Pidgaynaya and Michael sandul. They were second in all three dances and scored a total of 71.44 points.
One more “silver” in competitions Interclub Mentor Torun Cup, got Faith Werblun. Speaking at the Gold Girls, she scored 47.56 points.
Faith Werblun
All of the winners – the representatives of the Odessa figure skating school.