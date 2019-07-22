The young Ukrainian was surprised by the incredible trick with a bottle

News
Lilly NiceLeave a Comment on The young Ukrainian was surprised by the incredible trick with a bottle

Юный украинец удивил неимоверным трюком с бутылкой

Young Ukrainian surprised the social network published a video with a trick with a bottle.

A boy named Volodya Bobenchik joined gained popularity challenge BottleCapChallenge, which has previously hosted many well-known personalities from the world of sport, show business, cinema and other fields. Under the terms of the challenge, participants demonstrate various ways to Unscrew the cap on the bottle. The young Ukrainian was able to do this with a tennis ball.

The video shows how the boy fills the playing field with their feet, and then strike at the bottle. The ball went right into the lid, which is then spun and flew off the bottle.

Share Button

Related Posts

Funny pictures from vacation, which was the worst in my life

Lilly Nice

One person: Putin and trump combined with neural networks (video)

Lilly Nice

Music festival Roxodus in ClearView was cancelled due to bad weather (PHOTOS)

Lilly Nice