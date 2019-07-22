The young Ukrainian was surprised by the incredible trick with a bottle

Young Ukrainian surprised the social network published a video with a trick with a bottle.

A boy named Volodya Bobenchik joined gained popularity challenge BottleCapChallenge, which has previously hosted many well-known personalities from the world of sport, show business, cinema and other fields. Under the terms of the challenge, participants demonstrate various ways to Unscrew the cap on the bottle. The young Ukrainian was able to do this with a tennis ball.

The video shows how the boy fills the playing field with their feet, and then strike at the bottle. The ball went right into the lid, which is then spun and flew off the bottle.