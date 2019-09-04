The young wife of Vincent Cassel was afraid Monica Bellucci
Guests of the Venice film festival this year is witnessing a rare spectacle: they were able to admire at the same time on two stars — Monica Bellucci and her ex-husband Vincent Cassel, which since the collapse of his marriage in 2013, almost didn’t come together.
54-year-old Monica, who came to the screening of the film “Irreversible”, looked simply enchanting. Bellucci dressed in a striking translucent red gown embroidered with flowers and decorated with ruffles, and was irresistible. And her 52-year-old ex-husband Kassel, from which the actress gave birth to two daughters Deva and Leonie looked pretty cool, too.
As noted by fans of the actor, since he got married with his new wife — 22-year-old Tina Kunaki, wedding which took place in August 2018, Vincent himself began to look younger. Note that, although Tina has arrived in Venice with her husband and four month old daughter of Amazon at the screening of “Irreversibility” she didn’t come. How evil tongues say, Kuniaki afraid that it will look “pale” compared to the luxurious film star Bellucci. But she appeared with her husband the other premiere — film by Roman Polanski “an officer and a spy”.
However, Monica has appeared at this event alone, without her boyfriend — 36-year-old Nicholas Lefebvre, whom she started Dating in 2017, four years after his marriage to Kassel. After all, as hinted Bellucci in an interview in April this year, her affair with the doctor is finished.