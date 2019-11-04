The younger sister of Zayn Malik 17-year-old Safaa announced the pregnancy
A month and a half ago, the family Zane had fun at the wedding Safaa, and now opens gifts at a baby shower.
The younger sister of the ex-member of band One Direction Safaa married a guy named Martin 16 September — exactly three days after his 17th birthday. The ceremony was held in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Bradford, England.
Today it became known that the couple is expecting first child. A few days ago, Safaa had friends over for the traditional feast on the occasion of the birth of a child baby shower. Child’s gender girl to hide did not: it will be a girl.
Safaa is the youngest of the children Yasser and trish Malik. The Daily Mail reports that the girl still attends school.