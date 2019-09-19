The younger sister of Zayn Malik got married three days after his 17th birthday
The younger sister of former member of the band One Direction Zayn Malik Safaa married a guy named Martin, the ceremony was a traditional Muslim ceremony in Bradford, England.
Safaa married exactly three days after his 17th birthday. Photos from the ceremony, the marriage has posted to Instagram the mother of the bride Trisha.
The big day my little girl, — she signed the publication. But my mom attended the wedding the father of Zane and Yaser Safaei and sisters — doniya, and walia. Zane couldn’t come because he lives and works now in America.
Zane’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid is one of the first to put like under the photo from the wedding Safaei in Instagram Tricia.
The family of Malik, and the groom Safaei Martin — Pakistanis. That is why the wedding was held according to Muslim rites. For the ceremony the bride chose a red with gold accents traditional Indian attire, and decorated their hands with henna.