The youngest son of Alain Delon told about the health of his father
Stroke was accompanied by a “small” brain hemorrhage, the state of the actor after operation has stabilized, and it “feels better”.
Alain-Fabien Delon, the youngest of two sons of actor Alain Delon, published August 11, Instagram the message, which said that his father is on the mend after suffering a stroke.
The message is accompanied by a photograph taken in the hospital at the time after the surgery — it captures much thinner, but smiling 83-year-old actor, sitting in a chair.
Last Thursday, the eldest son of Delon, Anthony, first reported that his father, who suffered a few weeks ago, a stroke is currently treated in a clinic in Switzerland.
According to him, the stroke was accompanied by a “small” brain hemorrhage, the state of the actor after operation has stabilized, and it “feels better”.
The next day, Anouska, the daughter of an actor carried with it in a Swiss clinic, gave conflicting information, saying that the stroke was accompanied by strong hemorrhage between the inner surface of the skull and soft shell of the brain. However, she also assured that her father was not only successful in recovering, but hatching a new acting plans.
Now Alain-Fabien Delon wrote: “Thank you all for all your messages of support that delight the heart. As you can see, Alain Delon feels better and better. He kisses you all.”