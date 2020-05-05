Thematic plane Manchester city during a pandemic carries meat from Africa to the Emirates, media
Aircraft Manchester city found an unconventional use for the duration of the pandemic coronavirus.
It was converted into a truck, which transported the necessities for the sick, reports the Daily Mail.
Previously it was transporting 24 tons of frozen meat from the capital of Sudan – Khartoum to the UAE.
Stunning 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, adorned with the emblem of the Sky Blues and Manchester city, owned Etihad, which holds a large cargo operation, using part of its passenger fleet as cargo vessels during a pandemic coronavirus, including the aircraft “Teams”.
The presence of the sky blue plane in Khartoum last week has created some confusion as the media erroneously reported that he had written to the officials of the UAE to Sudan for secret negotiations.
It was argued that a powerful national security adviser Emirates Townon bin Zayed secretly visited the country to enlist the support of Libyan rebel commander Khalifa the Haftarot.
Recall, “Manchester city” belongs to half-brother of the leader of the Emirates, Khalifa al Nahyan, the 49-year-old Sheikh Mansour.