Theory of money and Russian art: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (10-12 July)
What: a fleet of food trucks in Mishan Bay
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July, from 11:00
Where: 601 Mission Bay Blvd. North, San Francisco, CA 94158
More: In San Francisco, resumed its work fleet of food trucks SPARK Social SF. Location located in the heart of Mesen Bay. Here you can have fun in the fresh air and enjoy a delicious meal with the family.
Given the epidemic situation, the organizer has taken care to ensure that your stay in the Park was not only comfortable, but also as safe as possible. Therefore, input — only protective masks (they can be removed only during eating, being at a distance from other people).
To see the menu for each day, you can see the organizer’s website.
Cost: free
What: Course on astronomy
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Introductory course on astronomy brings knowledge about space phenomena into a coherent system, and also introduces students to contemporary research and major discoveries.
During training you will learn that professional astronomers in the world quite a bit — about 15 thousand people, United by the International astronomical Union. But hundreds of thousands of fans with no less passion for watching and studying space objects. Curiosity towards the mechanisms of the Universe, as a rule, brought up at a young age. So today astronomy rightly assigned in many schools and clubs. But all these lessons are quite effective?
Students will fill in the gaps in the classical knowledge about the nature of the appearance and life of space objects. And educators learn how to help students to understand the astronomical terms and laws.
Cost: free
What: the Course “Theory of money”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is about the phenomenon that each of us faces daily, which often with the excitement of a reason people all over the world, as it has become an integral part of our lives – about money.
As you progress through the course you will understand how economists decide what constitutes money and what determines their value. Is it a necessary condition — gold or silver equivalent to have a distinct value in the market?
The course ranked second in the direction of “the Humanities” contest EdCrunch Award in 2015.
Cost: free
What: the Course “Historical geography”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: a Modern historical geography is an interdisciplinary field of knowledge lying at the intersection of the problematic fields in physical and social geography, landscape ecology, history and critical social theory.
During the course you will explore common academic discourse stereotypes associated with the history of space and space as a factor in human history. And learn about the main stages of the history, institutions, approaches and methods of modern historical geography.
Cost: free
What: the story of the first financial bubble
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: In the 1600’s, the Dutch, known for his love of tulips, witnessed the first was a financial bubble. It is the Tulip mania led first to a rapid speculative increase in the prices of the tulips, and then to the collapse of the economy. A severe crisis lasted many years.
About what happened in the old days, you can find out in the exciting video lectures.
Cost: free
What: Lecture “Russian art of XX century”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: avant-garde and socialist realism, Petrov-Vodkin and Deineka, Mitki and the conceptualists — everything that everyone should know, laid out on shelves in the video lectures on this website.
Cost: free
What: video lecture: “How to recognize a liar”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Daily each of us can be subjected to deception by others. Lies can be quite a harmless or destructive. It is therefore important to be able to recognize if someone is lying to you. For this you can use various verbal and nonverbal clues, and to analyze the body language of the interlocutor. About how to do it, you tell Pamela Meyer is the author of the book “Liespotting: proven methods of cheat detection”.
Video lecture from TED is available to listen to on this website.
Cost: free
What: video lecture about the importance of sleep
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: we are All familiar with such feelings as irritability, drowsiness and unwillingness to do anything. Perhaps the reason for their occurrence is that we are not sleeping a lot? Probably you did not sleep last night, or it lasts for one month, six months or even longer.
But how many actually need to sleep, to sleep and be productive? And is it possible to “catch up”, if too long you deny yourself a quality vacation? The answers to these questions you will find after listening to a very informative video lecture from TED.
Cost: free
What: Internet marketing in simple words
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: What is Internet marketing? How to build a marketing business? What is unique selling proposition? How to evaluate the effectiveness of advertising? How to create a queue of customers? For these and many other questions will be answered by the specialist in this area in this course.
He will also tell about the market of Internet advertising and demand for professionals in this field.
Cost: free
What: a video lecture on the power of gratitude
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Only thing that unites all people is the desire to be happy. According to David Steindl-Rasta, a monk and scholar in the field of interfaith relations, happiness is born from gratitude.
Watch this inspiring TED video lecture about how it is important sometimes to stop and look where you’re going, and above all, be grateful.
About the speaker: David Steindl-Rast — monk and one of the reformers of Catholicism, founder of the Christian-Buddhist dialogue, an expert on Christian prayer.
Cost: free
