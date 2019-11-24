There are amusing little comic with Yaremenko after the new “portion” of scandals in Parliament
November 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The web was published the next funny fotozhaba on the people’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Bohdan Yaremenko, who has been convicted to correspondence with the female sex services in the hall of Parliament.
So, the MP Yaremenko on the fotozhabu shown with a desperate expression and public outrage – he’s holding his head, as if in shock stares. From the quote under the photo it becomes obvious that he is shocked by the antics of the past and its colleagues on fraction “servant of the people”.
“Pedophiles, drug addicts, embezzlers… And these people forbid me to call prostitutes?”, — allegedly asked the controversial MP.