There are both useful and dangerous: experts suggested soups
Soups are good to eat for a change, and increase the number of vegetables in the diet. But too salty and oily nourishing soups can be dangerous.
How healthy can it be considered a dish of soup?
Nourishing soups. Soups are an excellent way to achieve diversity in diet and supply the body with necessary water and healthy vegetables. But nutritionists warn need to be careful with nourishing soups. If you choose a nourishing soup or a hodgepodge, better not to take the second, otherwise you can get an overdose with nutrients and calories.
“Too salty and greasy nourishing soups can be dangerous even for people with good health. They should have occasionally, paying tribute to Russian culinary tradition which is difficult to imagine without a first course”, was the opinion of experts.
Useful soup for digestion? Most doctors agree that the soups do not improve digestion – stomach treats them as any other food. All eaten it with juice bring to a homogeneous slurry.
Do I have to remove the foam? Many believe that the foam that appears when cooking meat broth, contains antibiotics and other unsafe substances coming out of the meat. But experts note: this foam is just coagulated by the high temperature of the protein, and the health threats it absolutely is not.
Soups on the bone. There is evidence that the skeleton of cattle can accumulate heavy metals. But scientists have concluded that potentially harmful substances “is too firmly embedded in the animal body” and into the broth during cooking do not fall. In addition, the meat quality is constantly checked by the Supervisory authorities.
Soup as a hangover cure. In this capacity, it is just a good nutritious soup with lots of fat. Therefore, experts say, these soups should be perceived not as part of a healthy diet and psychotherapy and, accordingly, is only on occasion, but not constantly.