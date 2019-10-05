There are no other children: the monkey became a wonderful mother lost puppy

Чужих детей не бывает: обезьяна стала прекрасной мамой потерянному щенку

Recently in the Indian town was found the monkey, guarding the little puppy as her baby. People are so amazed at the unusual family that began to feed unusual couple.

Most likely, the toddler-puppy monkey saved from starvation.

From stray dogs.

She clearly believes the baby your son

Do not pour water!

Mom never throws the baby, she’s with him everywhere

People feed a couple

Amazingly, mom allows the little one is the first!

True love, which is to learn!

