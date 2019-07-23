There are problems with the heart: experts have called the most dangerous drink
Specialists Pacific University in California have found that heart activity is extremely dangerous with one drink. We are talking about energy. Scientists invited to participate in the experiment, more than 30 healthy people aged over 40.
While before the study, all volunteers underwent medical examination, and the doctors stated that all participants had no health problems. During the experiment, all participants drank about 1 liter of energy. At the same time for 30 minutes to drink 500 milliliters of energy drink. After the experiment, the experts immediately examined all volunteers. It turned out that when the consumption of energy interval indices of cardiac activity became longer, resulting in people having heart arrhythmia or abnormal heartbeat.
In addition, all the volunteers, doctors diagnosed her with increasing diastolic or systolic blood pressure. According to experts, all energy contain a lot of hazardous substances and have a negative impact on human health of any age. American experts recommend to completely abandon the consumption of energy drinks.