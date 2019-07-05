There is a growing movement Bottle Cap Challenge: the player has opened three bottles to throw one washer (video)

July 5, 2019 | Sport

Hockey club KHL Dinamo (Moscow) Andrey Alexeev in their own way interpret increasingly popular new movement challenge the Bottle Cap Challenge.

Instead of opening water bottles with his foot, he decided to open three bottles to throw one washer.

Judging by the presence of adjacent washers, Alekseev has taken more than a dozen attempts to achieve this goal.

“Labor initiative” was supported by compatriot bronze medal winner in singles of the Universiade-2019 Stanislava Konstantinova, who opened the water bottle thing.

 

