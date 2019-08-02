There is a video how in Kiev the police chased escaped from the Park frisky pony
In the social network appeared the video, which depicted a police officer, unsuccessfully trying to catch the runaway pony. The video published on the page “operational Kiev” in Facebook.
“In goloseyevsky area trying to catch a pony, which, well, obviously escaped from the Park. Be vigilant,” warned the authors of the post.
The video can be considered as the pony walks along the roadway, and then goes on the road. Next is a police officer, but when he tries to catch the animal, it runs away fast enough. A policeman tries to catch him, but quickly descends from the specified frisky pony race.
