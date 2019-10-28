There is detailed information on the budget supercar Factory Five Racing
The company Factory Five Racing offers what you like the majority of motorists — professionally built supercars for quite reasonable for this class price.
The guys have made a name for itself by creating high-performance replicas of such famous models as the AC Cobra (UK) – the copy machine was created on the base sport coupe Chevy Corvette. The car they called GTM.
A couple of hours ago, Factory Five Racing announced that its previously created GTM supercar will be a successor, which will be shown at the upcoming SEMA show dedicated to tuning. The event will be held next month.
Last Thursday, live on Facebook guys and Factory Five has unveiled a prototype of the front and middle part of its new model. As the engine of the new supercar it was decided to use a 9.5-liter V12 created for BAE LS3 motor. Power of 750 horsepower, and torque is an impressive 1052 Nm.
The chassis of the new supercar Factory Five made on the basis of the legendary Shelby Daytona, but it will be longer than its “donor” by 22.86 centimetres, wider by 11.43 cm. The wheelbase of the receiver Factory Five GTM will be 264 see
It seems that the new supercar Factory Five Racing will get Wilwood braking system, adjustable Koni suspension. The body of the new supercar will be made of carbon fiber, making this easy and powerful supercar.
As we mentioned, the new supercar Factory Five will be shown at SEMA next month, but the full presentation of the car will take place in February 2020.