There is evidence that in 1997 a man was falsely convicted of murder (PHOTOS)

The judge, referring to the report of the Federal Ministry of justice from the acquittal, ordered the release of man from Halifax who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Judge James Chipman of the Supreme court of Nova Scotia said in its written decision stated that “in the public interest” to know why Glen Assoun spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

The lawyers for 63-year-old Glen Asuna said that hundreds of pages of documents mean only what the public learns information, never presented in front of jury and judges.

Chipman already stated on 2 July that he intends to publish a report in response to the case upon request, The Canadian Press, CBC and The Halifax Examiner.

Asson was falsely convicted of that cut brand the way the throat 12 November 1995. He was sent to Federal prison, where he suffered beatings, heart attacks and depression.