There is hope: the creators DeepNude closed “body” services, but it managed to “crack”
After 27 June, the Internet spread the news about the app DeepNude that using neural networks to undress the girls in the photo, they want to take advantage of about half a million people — despite the fact that the functionality of the application is paid (to get photos without watermarks, which occupies 80% of the screen, you need to pay $ 50).
Probably too much traffic and was the reason that on the morning of 28 June, the site stopped working.
Later, the developers wrote in the official Twitter that underestimated the interest in the project and just did not cope with the traffic.
“Here is a brief history DeepNude. We created this project for fun a few months ago. We thought we were going to sell a few paid subscriptions every month. Frankly, the app is still quite raw: the algorithm only works with certain photos. We did not anticipate that it will become viral and we can’t control traffic”, — they wrote.
pic.twitter.com/8uJKBQTZ0o
— deepnudeapp (@deepnudeapp) 27 June 2019
Also, the developers pointed out that despite all precautions (watermark on photo), with a large number of users increases the chance that the application will use in the mercenary purposes.
“We understand that now the Internet can receive copies DeepNude, but we personally, their designs will never share or sell. Now DeepNude terminates. The downloading or distribution of our software will be considered illegal. We will refund the money to everyone who paid for the app. The world isn’t ready for DeepNude”, —they made my sad story.
Simultaneously with this depressing news on Reddit there was a guide how to hack (“to crack”) the app and get a processed photo without watermark free. It is useful, however, only those who managed to download DeepNude. For this you need to download a special file (the link on Reddit) and replace the file with name color. cp36-win_amd64.pyd. in the folder with the installation files of the application.
As previously reported “FACTS”, developed by Philip Vang Uber launched in early February this year, the site based on artificial intelligence called ThisPersonDoesNotExist. The new development “draws” the face of non-existent people on the basis of neural networks.
