There is hope to live two years: the doctor spoke about the difficulties of treating the disease Zavorotnyuk
The news of the hospitalization and serious illness of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was a complete surprise not only to fans, but for colleagues and even friends. Many can’t believe the condition of the actress is so heavy.
And while official information about the health of Anastasia’s not — her family remain silent. Presumably, the wonderful nurse was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in the last stage.
Read takter “Tender may” has told about the last stage of brain cancer have Zavorotnyuk
To clarify the situation, a propaganda TV channel “Zvezda” has addressed to the doctor-oncologist Andrew Pyleva with the request said in an interview, what difficulties arise in the treatment of glioblastoma and which patients chances of healing.
According to the physician, treatment is possible, but at different stages of the disease used different tactics.
“If removal is possible, the surgery is performed and patient receives radiation, chemotherapy and medicines. This treatment cycle, which lasts on average six months, is the best. For inoperable tumors treatment options is also possible”, — said the high.
He stressed that a diagnosis of glioblastoma is to heal and to live life to the impossible. Patients die from increasing cerebral edema. However, with proper treatment a person can live up to two years.
“There have been cases when patients lived five years, but this is the exception rather the rule” — said the oncologist.
Recall that according to the producer of group “Tender may” Andrei Razin, who spoke with the treating physicians, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, she is now the last stage four cancer. Next to her in the house are her husband figure skater Peter Chernyshev and her parents. A star for six months doesn’t appear at social events. Its representatives refuse to comment on health information Zavorotnyuk.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Mikhail Davydov, a surgeon-oncologist of the oncological center named after Blokhin in Moscow, where in 2015 he received treatment singer Zhanna Friske said that late pregnancy and in vitro fertilization (called IVF) were not the cause of the disease of the actress.
