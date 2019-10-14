There is information about electric pickup truck General Motors
Assembly plant in Detroit-Hamtramck, which belongs to the American GM, a long time idle.
The leadership of the group until recently didn’t know what to do with it.
A few moments ago, we became aware of the fact that the production capacity of this enterprise will not be sold – instead, the plant could become a platform for the production of electric pickup trucks GM.
All-electric pickup truck is still on the design Board, originally reported in September of this year during negotiations between representatives of General Motors and the United automobile workers Union (UAW). Last organized a strike because of the threat of losing their jobs.
It is expected that GM plans to invest in a new production of 9 billion dollars. It may finally calm worries about jobs.
The big news, which became known, for the upcoming full-sized electric pick-up which, if approved by the management group, will be produced at the plant in Detroit-Hamtramck (Michigan, USA).
“One of the biggest issues in the strike is what will become of the plant in Detroit-Hamtramck. It is one of four of our undistributed factories, but tonight we decided on a specific plan for him,” — said in an official statement GM.
There are not many details about what to expect from environmentally friendly innovations, except that he may be represented under the Chevrolet brand. And his competitors will be electric trucks from Rivian, Ford, Tesla and other companies.