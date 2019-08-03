There is information about the next escape from CAMH (PHOTO)

Loading...

Mayor John Tory said that the disappearance of one patient of the Center for the prevention of drug abuse and mental disorders (SAMN) ask “related questions” about the security system of medical institutions and coherence of the law enforcement system.

Police announced the alarm the public security after the organization’s staff, located near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue, at around 14:20 on Tuesday reported the absence of the patient, 45-year-old Anthony Murdock (Murdock Anthony).

The information obtained by journalists from the archives of the Council of Ontario on the review of cases showed that Murdoch’s long list of sexual offences.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Tory said that while he was confident that the police are doing “everything possible” to find Murdoch and his disappearance raises a number of additional questions in connection with another high-profile disappearance from the institution a few weeks earlier.

“To this end I contacted the President and CEO of CAMH and Dr. Catherine Zahn (Catherine Zahn) to talk about all this exciting history, and to offer assistance in the final and delicate decision of these questions – written by tori. In the end, the public expects that we will all work together to get answers to all these questions, so they in turn could trust the system and know that these very disturbing incidents will not happen again.”

Murdoch, who was recognized not subject to criminal responsibility (NCR) for an indecent act in 1998, was “released with an accompanying” when he disappeared.

CAMH made a statement published late Wednesday evening that the decision was made to immediately notify the police service Toronto in accordance with the Protocol.

“The forensic psychiatric system in Canada is not a correctional institution, CAMH and not the jail – said in a statement. – Patients deemed not subject to criminal liability, the courts are directed to CAMH for treatment and rehabilitation. As part of its programme of care over time, patients receive certain privileges, such as permission to leave, from the Council of Ontario on the review of cases (ORB). Permission to access are an important part of the treatment the patient receives at CAMH, and have been shown to contribute to the rehabilitation and recovery of those suffering mental disorders.”

But this is not the first case of the disappearance of CAMH patients during the past month.

On 23 July, 27-year-old revealed the absence of the patient Ahmed Sualim, but later the same day he was again taken into custody.

Jebin Kong, a 47-year-old patient CAMH, with a heavy criminal past, July 3, fled the country, having permission to go out from the center,

The Council of Ontario on the review of cases recently wrote that Kong, who in 2014 was recognized as not subject to criminal liability in causing his roommate caused the death blow with a knife, represents a “significant threat to the safety of the public”.

Escape Kong had prompted the leadership of CAMH to contact third parties requesting the verification techniques associated with issuing permits for exit and other privileges.

Toronto police are also conducting two investigations in connection with this case.

In his statement, Tory said he is optimistic that these inquiries will lead to “immediate changes in how the police notify the public about such incidents”.

Tori, however, said he still believes that independent verification is necessary.