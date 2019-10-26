There is progress: the trump partially restored free trade with Ukraine
The President of the United States Donald trump issued a decree on the restoration of preferential treatment of imports into the country of certain goods produced in Ukraine. This is made in Ukraine progress in the protection of intellectual property. We will remind, earlier it became known that in Ukraine became unavailable top pirate online cinema.
The program of preferential imports in the United States known as the “generalized system of preferences” (GSP). It allows 120 countries to supply US the goods without payment of duties. Their share in total U.S. imports is 1.5%.
“I have determined that Ukraine has made progress in providing adequate and effective protection of intellectual property rights. Accordingly, it is advisable to discontinue the suspension of duty-free regime accorded under GSP to certain acceptable products that are the product of Ukraine”, — said in the text of the decree trump.
The decision will enter into force 5 days after the date of publication.
Meanwhile, in the United States continued scandal with the publication of the contents of telephone conversations of presidents of the United States and Ukraine. The state Department was given a month to the publication of documents connected with Ukraine. This happened after the parliamentary hearings confirmed the fact of pressure that an American President Donald trump had on his Ukrainian counterpart,
