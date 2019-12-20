‘There is shooting, run!’: in North Carolina, 2 people killed in the shooting at the municipal building
Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting in a municipal building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. According to city police, the incident occurred on the morning of Friday, December 20, writes Fox News.
The city Manager of Winston-Salem Lee Garrity in an email said that killed two municipal employee and two people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The city’s representative Winston-Salem ed McNeil said that the constant threat to the city.
66-year-old janitor Dwight black said that he had parked his car and was going to use the card to enter the building when by it started screaming to run people.
“There’s fire. Run!” — shouted the fleeing black people. The man followed their example.
“I didn’t know what happened, so I just retreated to a safe place, until you found out what is happening,” he explained.
Black ran to his car as the other, and rode at a safe distance. Before the police arrived, the man watched the events.
He added that “a little numb” after the shooting.
“Everyone was devastated. Difficult day,” he said.
After a while, the scene came a lot of police cars. Workers in reflective clothing worn by urban janitors, stood in the Parking lot and talking with each other. The situation outside was calm.
Herbert Martinez told local news agencies that ran from the officer and said someone was shooting in the building to the East of the city centre. Martinez added that remained in my truck and heard shots.
More information about the situation, city officials promised to announce at a press conference.