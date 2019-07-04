There was a bright new faces in Zelensky and Russian revenge in Ukraine

| July 4, 2019 | News | No Comments

Появились яркие фотожабы на Зеленского и русский реванш в Украине

Users of social networks continue to publish all kinds of photoshopped pics of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In particular, the Ukrainians make fun of the policy of the President and his harsh statements, including the plans to change the Constitution of Ukraine.

Also featured in totoaba and predecessor Zelensky — Petro Poroshenko.

