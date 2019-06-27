There was a clip of Pink Noise with a pregnant Tina Kunaki
In late April, 22-year-old Tina Kunai that period, but the clip of Pink Noise on the track Too Hot. Yesterday the network premiere of the music video, in which she starred during pregnancy.
With Kunaki in the clip starred the British model Mollie Constable. The plot of this video with hallucinogenic toads came up with 38-year-old French Director Kim Chapiron. Among his other works — a criminal drama “dog pound” (Dog Pound) and the TV series “Guiana” (Guyane).
Too Hot is the first single of the musical project Pink Noise, experimenting with acid house, techno and dance music. Debut album Pink Noise is now in the process of creation.
The first frame of the video Too Hot is shared in the social network of Tina’s husband, 52-year-old Vincent Cassel. The actor has published a teaser video clip of himself to Instagram on the eve of the 72-th Cannes film festival. At the film festival, by the way, Tina first appeared on the red carpet after giving birth.