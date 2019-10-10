There was a photo of the grave where buried Zavorotnyuk
The Russian media, which spread the rumor about the death of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, decided to “develop a theme” and wrote about the secret of cremation and funeral. Then some of them tried to get to the cemetery, where they found the last refuge of the relatives of the actress, and look for “traces” of the funeral.
On Ankudinovka cemetery are the graves of the father and the brother of Anastasia, it was there, on hearings, has secretly buried the ashes of the actress.
But, as I write, Days.ru, fresh traces of the graves was not, and hence car crash alive.
It is interesting that, according to the publication, the graves can be reached only accompanied by relatives of the actress, otherwise the protection will not miss. Who exactly held the photographer in a cemetery, or sold the photo, not specified.
Recall that in the network also distributed information about the paralysis Zavorotnyuk.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter