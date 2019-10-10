There was a photo of the grave where buried Zavorotnyuk

| October 10, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Появились фото могилы, где «похоронили» Заворотнюк

The Russian media, which spread the rumor about the death of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, decided to “develop a theme” and wrote about the secret of cremation and funeral. Then some of them tried to get to the cemetery, where they found the last refuge of the relatives of the actress, and look for “traces” of the funeral.

Появились фото могилы, где «похоронили» Заворотнюк

Появились фото могилы, где «похоронили» Заворотнюк

On Ankudinovka cemetery are the graves of the father and the brother of Anastasia, it was there, on hearings, has secretly buried the ashes of the actress.

Появились фото могилы, где «похоронили» Заворотнюк

But, as I write, Days.ru, fresh traces of the graves was not, and hence car crash alive.

Появились фото могилы, где «похоронили» Заворотнюк

It is interesting that, according to the publication, the graves can be reached only accompanied by relatives of the actress, otherwise the protection will not miss. Who exactly held the photographer in a cemetery, or sold the photo, not specified.

Recall that in the network also distributed information about the paralysis Zavorotnyuk.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr