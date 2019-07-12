There was a video a devastating storm in Greece

July 12, 2019

Replacing the 40-degree heat strongest storm in Greece brought hail and Gale-force winds causing extensive damage. About it writes BBC News.

The violence of the disaster, which lasted for about 20 minutes, uprooted trees, overturned cars and damaged buildings.

According to tourists, in a matter of minutes the sky on the beach darkened, suddenly collapsed storm, there was a chaos. People shouting ran to the nearest shelters.

According to the Agency, among the victims were tourists from the Czech Republic, Romania and Russia.

According to preliminary information, an elderly Czech couple died when a strong wind blew their trailer, and a woman and 8-year-old boy, both Romanian citizens, were killed after the collapse of the roof of restaurant in NEA Plagia.

At least two of the dead Russians, father and son, who died by falling of a tree not far from the hotel in NEA Potidaea.

The head of the Department of civil protection in Northern Greece Charalambos Steriade called the incident “unprecedented”.

It also reported about 60-70 victims, assisted in hospitals, most of them with various fractures.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the last week storms and hurricanes also struck in the North of Spain, South of France, Italy and several Balkan countries.

