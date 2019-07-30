There was a video of the arrest in Moscow of the famous “thief in law”
In Moscow (Russia) officers conducted the detention of the “thief in the law” Oleg Chernov (Oleg Black). Along with “leader of the criminal environment” also arrested two gang members 28 and 29. Operation on detention of Black and his accomplices were filmed on video, writes Ura.ru.
As has established a consequence, the bandit was headed by organized crime groups, which imposed a tribute of businessmen of the Moscow region, threatening with punishment for disobedience. Pierced lads, when imposed on his roof for the two men, who sold products in the village Molodenovo, waving in front of them with guns and promising a big trouble in case of failure to pay.
“Patrons” in the face of Oleg’s Black and his two accomplices were detained during searches in the apartments they found a shotgun, rifle with telescopic sights, and other weapons, as well as a mountain of SIM cards and electronic equipment. Now all three are in custody, to them threatens till 15 years of prison under article “Extortion”
As previously reported “FACTS” in the night of July 15, at his home in the village of Popovka Ramenskoye near Moscow employees of FSB of Russia detained a 54-year-old “thief in law” Oleg Shishkanov, better known in the criminal environment as Shishkin or Oleg Ramenskaya. He is considered one of the contenders for the title of the head of the criminal world of Russia.
