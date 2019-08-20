There was a video of the detention of “looking” beyond the Kuban “thief in law”
The court in the Russian city of Krasnodar have arrested crime boss, who is considered “looking” for all the Krasnodar territory. About it reported in regional Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.
“Thief in law” was charged with “Putin” article, on suspicion of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy (article 210.1 of the criminal code). He faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to five million rubles.
“According to the investigation, from June 2013, 35-year-old resident of Krasnodar in the underworld occupied the higher position in criminal hierarchy. Persons with lower criminal status, obeyed his instructions and orders. He arrested himself adhered to a criminal ideology”, — said the representative of SU IC Russia in Krasnodar region.
At the same time, the local media consider that we are talking about David Jangidze, which in 2009 was “looking” for the Krasnodar territory, and at the time was the youngest at the time, “thief in law”. So, during the coronation in 2013, Dato Krasnodar was 29 years old.
Recall, Russian President Vladimir Putin on 1 April signed a law toughening penalties for crime bosses. The sanction for a new article prescribes punishment from 8 till 15 years of imprisonment.
As previously reported “FACTS”, law enforcement officers believe that Jangidze distributed and retained criminal traditions and customs of the criminal environment. Among criminals this “thief in law” had the undisputed authority and mercenary motives spread its influence on the territory of Krasnodar region.
